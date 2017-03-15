CPSE ETF: Anchor investors’ portion subscribed over 7.5 times

The third tranche of the government’s exchange traded fund of top 10 state-owned companies on Tuesday attracted robust bids with the portion reserved for anchor investors getting subscribed over 7.5 times to the tune of Rs 5,700 crore on the opening day. The investors who participated on Tuesday include BNP Paribas, Morgan Stanley, SocGen, CitiGroup, LIC, Exide Insurance, SBI Bank, Axis Bank and Canara Bank. The government is looking to raise Rs 2,500 crore from the third sale of the CPSE ETF.

All categories of investors applying for the ETF will get a discount of 3.5 per cent. The second tranche of CPSE ETF, which opened for subscriptions from January 17 to January 20, was oversubscribed by 2.30 times, with bids worth Rs 13,802 crore pouring in against the issue size of Rs 6,000 crore.

The CPSE ETF, comprises scrips of 10 PSUs — ONGC, Coal India, IOC, GAIL (India), Oil India, PFC, Bharat Electronics, REC, Engineers India and Container Corporation of India. ETF is a marketable security that tracks a basket of assets such as stocks. Unlike mutual funds, it trades like a stock.

The inaugural issue of the CPSE ETF was launched in 2014 and had raised Rs 4,300 crore. The ETF was managed by Goldman Sachs Asset Management.

