Corporate realty players on a joint venture highway

In January 2017, Tata Value Homes, a subsidiary of Tata Housing, announced its entry into Noida with its project ‘Destination 150’ to be developed in partnership with Lotus Greens. Tata Housing has entered into the project as a development manager where Tata would manage the development of the project and will also take care of the marketing. This is not a case in isolation. Over the last 2-3 years, as the real estate market weakened and traditional real estate developers lost ability to develop or complete their projects and in turn saw a decline in their credibility, large corporate house-promoted real estate players such as Tata Housing, Godrej Properties and Mahindra Lifespace have captured both the market and homebuyers’ imagination. While Tata Housing has delivered over 7,000 homes since 2013, Mahindra Lifespace has delivered 3,000 houses in the past 18-24 months. Godrej Properties claims to have grown five times in last five years along with increasing its employee strength in the same proportion.

“As consumers felt cheated by many old developers on account of construction quality, delay in delivery and false promises, the market evolved on its own. Home buyers are willing to pay a premium to go with an established strong brand who they think will deliver on time and will fulfil the promise,” said Akash Bansal, head of north India operations of research and advisory for Liases Foras. As joint venture (JV), joint development (JD) or development manager (DM) models emerged as the way out for old developers who did not have the ability to complete their projects, these relatively new entrants with backing from big corporate houses took the lead and have grown despite the challenges faced by the industry. While Godrej Properties adopted the JV, JD or the DM model to expand itself, Tata Housing also has some of its fully owned projects. Mahindra Lifespaces, on the other hand, does mostly its own projects and has a few JV projects. Tata Housing, which started JD and JV model in 2006 with its first project in Gurgaon, has since then signed more than 20 projects under this model across the country. Currently, 60 per cent of the projects being developed by the company are in partnership with other developers.

What has worked for them?

If the traditional developers’ disregard for homebuyers’ interest has been one of the primary reasons for customers moving away from them, the transparency, professionalism and strong brand presence of real estate players promoted by large corporate houses has attracted customers towards them. Transparency, execution and timely delivery have been important determinants, says Anita Arjundas, managing director (MD) and chief executive officer (CEO) of Mahindra Lifespace. “They have been critical factors for customers who had lost trust on promoter-led developers who had strain on their balance sheet and had weak ability to build. As a result of the experience people had on the ground, they are preferring strong brands.”

While the overall numbers are not huge, Arjundas says that the company commands higher market share in the micro-markets they operate. “We command around 25-30 per cent of the sales off-take in some of the micromarkets. We have already sold 50-100 per cent of the inventory in our projects.” Mohit Malhotra, executive director at Godrej Properties, feels that the biggest differentiating factor has been the brand. “Consumers are going for trust and credibility and our strategy to go for joint ventures and to focus on top four cities has helped and enabled us to scale up,” said Malhotra. He further added that having a strong brand helps as weak traditional players who are looking for joint venture partners want to align with Godrej. Malhotra feels that their growth remains intact as there is demand from the end users. “The demand remains strong. Industry has not been growing because of industry-related issues but we will continue to grow as people want to buy from credible and good developers,” he said.

Brotin Banerjee, MD and CEO of Tata Housing, said that his company works with the objective of providing quality life spaces through continuous innovation. “We follow a strict and ethical process complemented with focused market research while evaluating a project in terms of location, legalities, clearances and cash flows… We also recognised the need to promote transparency, security and credibility in the sector when we pioneered the concept of online home buying in 2013,” said Banerjee. Industry experts feel that back-up of a big corporate house has definitely helped these players to stand out along with good practices that they follow. “They have better access to funds from banks and financial institutions. When a developer in distress does a JV with one of them, it not only eases the funding but even the sales improve, thereby generating cash flows for the stalled project,” said Bansal.

However, not all local or traditional developers may end up losing to these players. Even as corporate real estate players have captured the homebuyers’ imagination and have won their trust, some feel that since there are only a handful of these strong corporate-backed real estate companies in a huge real estate market across the country, there would be ample growth opportunities also for local players who stand for quality development and timely delivery. “While we are witnessing strong demand, even good local players who stand for similar values and who have people’s trust are also doing well,” said Arjundas, adding that going forward, they would increase the share of JVs and JDs in our portfolio of projects.

The way forward

While customers are clearly differentiating between a credible developer and someone who has failed to honour commitment, experts within the industry feel that incoming of the Real Estate Regulatory Authority (RERA) will also act as a differentiator and will set a new normal. “Many players will not be comfortable to work under the more stringent norms as mandated by RERA and thus the industry is expected to see consolidation going forward,” said Ajrundas. She added that consolidation may be more related to specific assets than buying the entity. If that is one possible development expected within the industry, experts feel that while the corporate real estate players did much better than others in the slowdown phase over the last three to five years, once the growth phase returns, they would be the biggest beneficiaries. “These players have emerged stronger during slowdown and once the growth returns in the industry, these players would be the biggest beneficiaries as they clearly stand out. Since they are not into buying land parcels, they can expand rapidly in managing and executing projects,” said Bansal.

