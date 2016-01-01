Core sector output contracts in Nov on unfavourable base

The output of core-sector industries dropped 1.3 per cent in November — its sharpest contraction at least since the current series was introduced in April 2005 and compared with a 3.2 per cent expansion in October — thanks to fewer working days due to the Diwali and an unfavourable base, showed the official data released on Thursday.

Although the data served to cap optimism generated in recent months about a spurt in industrial output, analysts said it should be viewed as a one-off shock — just like the euphoria over the 9.8 per cent surge in the index of industrial production (IIP) in October — and doesn’t reflect the underlying momentum in the infrastruc-ture sector.

The contraction in core output in November was mainly caused by the sharpest plunge in steel production in the current series (-8.4 per cent), while crude production hit its lowest since August last year at -3.3 per cent and natural gas touched its meanest since October 2014 at -3.9 per cent.

These three industries remained the worst performer since the beginning of the last fiscal. Domestic steel production has been badly hit by cheaper imports, especially after Chinese mills started dumping in the global market to cut huge inventory, analysts

No wonder, the segment witnessed contraction for a fifth straight month in November.

Moreover, last year, Diwali fell in October (this year, Diwali was in November), so November had more working days, compared with the same month this year. Core sector growth, too, touched as high as 6.7 per cent in November 2014, serving as an unfavourable base.

The dismal performance of the core sector, a drop in merchandise exports and automobile production in November portends a sharp dip in industrial growth for November, after the IIP rose 9.8 per cent in October, said Aditi Nayar, senior economist at ICRA.

The continuing sluggishness in exports and rural demand, the narrow recovery in infrastructure and the relatively brighter outlook for urban demand continue to point towards moderate industrial growth in the second half of the current fiscal, she added. FE

