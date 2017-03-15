Conventional sources generate 89-BU power in February

Electricity production from conventional energy was unchanged in February compared with the same month last year. Latest data from the Central Electricity Authority shows that 89 billion units (BU) of electricity was produced

from conventional sources in February this year. The generation was achieved with a total monitored capacity of about 265 GW.

Electricity from thermal power plants slipped marginally to 79.5 BU, but it remained the main source of electricity, catering to more than 92 per cent of the country’s total supply. The average plant load factor (PLF) at the thermal power plants was 61.8 per cent in February, lower than the 65.2 per cent mark in the same month last year. The average plant load factor for private power plants were at 59.3 per cent during last month.

Jammu Kashmir’s deficit in the month was the highest at more than 19 per cent. The state required 1.5 billion units of electricity whereas it was supplied 1.2 billion units. Overall, the deficit was 0.5 per cent, with 86.5 BU of electricity supplied against the requirement of 86.9 BU across the country. Maharashtra remained the largest consumer of electricity, requiring 11 BU of energy.

For gas-based power plants, generation in February stood at 3.6 BU. The monitored gas-based capacity of 25.3 GW operated at an average of 21.4 per cent plant load factor. During the month, 6.6 billion units of hydroelectric energy was produced, rising by more than eight per cent from the previous year.

