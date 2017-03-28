Cold chains: Big Basket, Amul to get government grants

(Source: File Photo) (Source: File Photo)

Big Basket, Amul, Haldiram and Falcon Marine Exports are among the dozens of companies that will be awarded government grants to build a total of 101 cold chains with a combined storage capacity of 2,76,000 tonne of farm and food items.

This is for the first time that the government will award so many cold chain projects in one go, as the food processing ministry steps up efforts to cut wastage of farm items, estimated at a massive Rs 92,000 crore a year, food processing minister Harsimrat Kaur Badal said on Monday.

The investments on these projects will be to the tune of Rs 3,100 crore, including the government grant of Rs 838 crore. The rest—over Rs 2,200 crore —will be invested by the companies concerned. The maximum government grant will be Rs 10 crore per project. The details of the projects and eligible companies will be announced shortly.

