Coal stock at power plants: Government developing portal for real-time info

The Central government is currently developing a web portal that will show the current status of coal availability at a mine, availability of railway rakes being supplied to the power plants and the status of coal stock at power plants.

The development of this web portal was discussed at a meeting that was called on the topic of “review of coal supply to power stations” on January 25, 2018, and was chaired by R K Singh, Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Power and New and Renewable Energy.

On January 22, 2018, another meeting, on the same topic was chaired by Singh, wherein he “indicated” in his opening remarks that the coal supply situation “is still critical” as there are “10 power stations with zero coal stock and around 45 power stations with coal stock for 1-6 days”. Both aforementioned meetings were attended by officials of Ministry of Power (MOP), Ministry of Coal (MOC), Ministry of Railways(MOR) and Central Electricity Authority(CEA) and executives of NTPC Ltd, Coal India Limited and Singareni Collieries Company Limited.

The minutes of the January 25 meeting state: “Chief Engineer(Operations and Management), MOP, informed that a portal is being developed wherein the status of coal availability at siding/ mine, availability of railway rakes being supplied to the power plants and the status of coal stock at the power plants would be monitored on almost real time basis. At present, these data are housed in three different places i.e. with coal companies, railways and Power plants. Many times there are mismatch of the data reported by different agencies.”

The minutes added: “This (web portal) would also lead to the transparency in monitoring of coal supplies to power stations. CEA/MOP is coordinating the development of this portal in consultation with Coal India Limited, MOC and MOR. NTPC and Coal India Limited would help in developing the portal and provide the logistic support. MOC, MOR and MOP agreed to jointly develop this important portal by March 2018.”

