Coal India aims 400 million tonne output from 121 projects this fiscal

CIL currently operates 15 washeries and is planning to set up 27 new washeries with a capacity 120.18 million tonnes per annum (MTPA). CIL currently operates 15 washeries and is planning to set up 27 new washeries with a capacity 120.18 million tonnes per annum (MTPA).

State-run Coal India on Friday said it is expecting around 400 million tonnes of output this fiscal from its 121 projects that are under operations.

There are 121 major ongoing coal projects under implementation and the expected contribution is of about 400 million tonnes in FY 2016-17, the company said.

CIL will make a presentation at investors’ meet, to be held from March 13-15 in Hong Kong and Singapore. Coal India’s 65 new projects, with a targeted capacity of 302.88 million tonnes per year, were identified in FY 2014-15, of which project reports for 57 projects have been formulated, it said.

“Out of these 57 projects, 22 projects having ultimate capacity of 180.51 million tonnes per annum have been approved,” it said.

Coal India accounts for over 80 per cent of domestic coal production.