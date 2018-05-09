City Gas Distribution: Govt opens 9th round of licensing, eyes Rs 70K crore

The 86 GAs in the new round will cover 24 per cent of India’s area and 29 per cent of the population. Currently, 91 GAs with 24 per cent of the population have piped natural gas facility. The 86 GAs in the new round will cover 24 per cent of India’s area and 29 per cent of the population. Currently, 91 GAs with 24 per cent of the population have piped natural gas facility.

The government on Tuesday opened for bidding the biggest city gas distribution (CGD) licensing round, offering 86 permits for selling CNG and piped cooking gas in 174 districts in 22 states and Union territories.

The ninth licensing round of CGD is likely to attract investments of around Rs 70,000 crore with 86 geographical areas (GAs) put on offer, according to the government.

The 86 GAs in the new round will cover 24 per cent of India’s area and 29 per cent of the population. Currently, 91 GAs with 24 per cent of the population have piped natural gas facility.

Speaking at a road show in New Delhi on Tuesday, petroleum minister Dharmendra Pradhan said that commercial and industrial customers will ensure early monetisation of investments in the sector, though margins in domestic connections are low. “There is huge potential for gas, especially in industries,” Pradhan added.

The existing CGD operators include Indraprastha Gas and GAIL Gas which serve 24 crore population through 42 lakh domestic connections and 31 lakh compressed natural gas (CNG) vehicles. The government aims to connect 1 crore households with piped gas by 2020.

Under the revised rules in the current round, bidders will have to quote the number of CNG stations to be set up and domestic cooking gas connections to be given during the first eight years of operation. Earlier, bidders had to quote only the tariff for the pipeline within cities and did not include the price of selling CNG or PNG using the same pipeline network and lead to operators offering one paise as the tariff to win licences.

Pradhan added that the GAs selected now have been done keeping in mind the industrial clusters across the country to maximise returns for investors. If all these 86 GAs are taken up by bidders, the problem of skewed presence of CGD in different parts of the country will be addressed. At present, of all the areas have CGD, west India accounts for 60 per cent followed by north with 35 per cent. The east and south parts of the country have 4 per cent and 1 per cent share, respectively.

CGD licences for Bhopal in Madhya Pradesh, Ahmednagar in Maharashtra, Ludhiana and Jalandhar in Punjab, Barmer, Alwar and Kota in Rajasthan, Coimbatore and Salem in Tamil Nadu, Allahabad, Faizabad, Amethi and Rai Bareli in Uttar Pradesh, Dehradun in Uttarakhand and Burdwan in West Bengal are on offer. FE & PTI

For all the latest Business News, download Indian Express App