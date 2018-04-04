CIL top job: Coal Ministry offers post weeks after Board rejects officer

Less than three months after his candidature for the top job at Coal India Ltd (CIL) was rejected by the Public Enterprises Selection Board, Gopal Singh, chief of CIL-subsidiary Central Coalfields Ltd, was entrusted additional charge of chairman and managing director of CIL, the world’s largest coal producer, by the Coal Ministry.

Singh has been holding charge at the helm of the Rs 1.22 lakh crore state-owned firm since September 1, despite figuring in a list of six candidates rejected by the PESB when it conducted interviews for the post in June last year.

In its recommendation on June 16, 2017 after the six candidates, including Singh, had been interviewed, the PESB had maintained that it “did not find any candidate suitable for the post” and “the government may choose an appropriate course of further action for selection”.

Apart from Singh, the list of candidates who appeared before the PESB in June included a couple of candidates who were then heading two other subsidiaries of CIL, the then CMD of Central Mine Planning and Design Institute and a director each from thermal generation company NTPC Ltd and mining company NMDC Ltd.

In response to queries sent to Ministry of Coal on the issue of Singh being given additional charge of CIL despite being turned down by the PESB, Syed Ashraf, Director in the Coal Ministry, said in an email: “The additional charge of the post of Chairman-cum-Managing Director, Coal India Limited was given to Shri Gopal Singh, CMD, Central Coalfields Limited as Gopal Singh was the senior most among the CMDs of the subsidiaries of CIL.”

“The selection process for appointing a regular CMD in CIL is under process and has been prioritised. A Search-cum-Selection Committee has been constituted under the chairmanship of Cabinet Secretary for the selection of a regular CMD. Application were invited for the post and a personal talk with the shortlisted candidates has been held,” he said.

Emails sent to PESB acting Chairman and Member Ansuman Das did not elicit a response.

In the wake of the PESB’s decision to reject the list of six candidates, after former CIL CMD Sutirtha Bhattacharya retired on August 31, 2017, the Ministry of Coal vide a letter dated September 1, 2017 went ahead and entrusted the additional charge of CMD, CIL to Gopal Singh “with immediate effect for a period of 6 months or till the appointment of a regular incumbent to the post or until further orders, whichever is earlier”. The Ministry had cited the approval of the Appointment Committee of Cabinet for the decision.

Uncertainty at the helm of the company that accounts for around 84 per cent of India’s overall coal production comes at a time when the coal stock position across thermal power stations progressively deteriorated over the last six months. There has been marginal improvement though in the situation over the last few weeks. As on April 1, 30 major thermal stations were reported to be facing “critical” stocks of less than seven days, according to official data for 113 thermal stations collated by the Central Electricity Authority.

For all the latest Business News, download Indian Express App