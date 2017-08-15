India @ 70

CIL consolidated net down 23 per cent

The company reported a net profit of Rs 3,065.26 crore during the year-ago period. Profits during the quarter under review have been much below the market expectations.

By: ENS Economic Bureau | New Delhi | Published:August 15, 2017 1:23 am
CIL's production fell to 118.84 million tonne (mt) from 125.67 mt during the year-ago period.
June 2017 in a backdrop of low revenue realisation from the downgraded mines.

CIL’s production fell to 118.84 million tonne (mt) from 125.67 mt during the year-ago period. However, off-take during the quarter increased by 4.18 mt to 137.42 mt. This resulted in a 4.25 per cent y-o-y increase in revenue from operations to Rs 20,567.81 crore.

