China sets 2017 fiscal deficit target at 3 per cent of GDP

China set a budget deficit target of 3 percent of gross domestic product for 2017, the country’s finance ministry said in its work plan unveiled at the annual meeting of parliament on Sunday, in line with the target set a year earlier. It set a fiscal deficit target for the year of 2.38 trillion yuan ($345.16 billion).

Last year, Beijing set a 2016 budget deficit target of 3 percent of GDP. Sources told Reuters in January that policymakers had in December set a 3 percent deficit target for 2017.