Kerala: Chief executives conduct underwater meet at Kovalam

An underwater chief executive officer (CEO) conference, in which heads of five companies participated, was held at Grove Beach in Kovalam on Monday.

The participants were: Hema Menon, centre head of UST Global; Dinesh P Thampi, vice-president and delivery centre head, Tata Consultancy Services; Rony Thomas Zachariah, CEO, Avon Mobility Solutions; Shyam Kumar, content manager, Neologix and Rajagopal Iyer, CEO of UDS group of Hotels.

The conference was conducted by Bond Safari and Udaya Samudra Hotel.

Titled ‘Ocean love,’ the event was aimed at drafting a long-term plan to protect marine life. “Many are unaware that oceans serve as the world’s largest source of protein. These water bodies represent 99 per cent of the living space on the planet,” Bond Safari managing director Jackson Peter said. Approximately 9 million tonnes of plastic often discarded into the ocean, he added.

The participants spent about 35 minutes under the ocean and vowed their support for the protection of marine ecosystem. “It is up to each one of us to help prevent the ocean from degrading over a period of time,” Dinesh P Thampi of TCS said.

