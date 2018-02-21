Char Dham project: Rs 1,384-crore tunnel cleared

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari Union Minister Nitin Gadkari

The Union Cabinet Tuesday approved a Rs 1,384 crore tunnel project in Uttarakhand as part of “Char Dham” project to connect Kedarnath, Badrinath, Yamunotri and Gangotri.

The tunnel will reduce the travel distance from Dharasu to Yamunotri by about 20 km and travel time by about an hour.

The decision was taken at a CCEA (Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs) meeting chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

“The CCEA … has given approval to the construction of 4.5 km long two-lane bi-directional Silkyara Bend-Barkot Tunnel with escape passage including approaches on Dharasu —Yamunotri section between Chainage 25.4 km and Chainage 51 km in Uttarakhand,” The Road Transport and Highways ministry said in a statement. The tunnel, expected to be completed in four years, will provide all weather connectivity to Yamunotri, encouraging regional socio-economic development, trade and tourism in the country, it said. The project falls along NH-134 (old NH-94) in Uttarakhand and will be built under engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) mode.

