Changing dynamics of workplace strategy

Workplace strategy has become a high-profile part of the conversations on business; a conversation often driven by headlines focused on place (think cool, alternative office environments and talent-grabbing amenities). These modern workplaces are featured on TV shows and style blogs and are helping redefine the traditional view of a cubicle-filled workplace. However, while being wowed by these undeniably cool office environments, we can overlook the “work” and “strategy” ingredients that comprise the concept of workplace strategy.

But, for the executives who manage workplace environments for some of the largest and most successful companies in the world, they arrive at “place” only after they have also thoughtfully considered the other ingredients of the term — “work” and “strategy”. This discipline comes from the fact that those in the C-suite are expecting great outcomes from the workplace investments they are making.

As per CBRE’s APAC Occupier Survey 2016, drivers of workplace strategy are changing. The survey found that better collaboration with customers, colleagues and co-workers is now the key reason behind implementing workplace strategy (58 per cent), closely followed by cost savings (53 per cent). The emphasis on increasing employee productivity (47 per cent) is also driving the development of workplace strategy.

Space efficiency was identified as the most popular initiative to reduce occupancy costs (55 per cent of respondents), closely followed by lease negotiation (40 per cent). Increased scrutiny of capex and fit-out costs means that the previously popular strategy of relocation to decentralised or emerging areas might have lost some of its appeal as a cost-saving measure, and was highlighted by only 23 per cent of respondents.

With rapidly changing workforce aided by technology, most buildings in the market support a traditional approach to work. It is, thus, very critical to look at a truly tenant-focused, consistent and global platform for measuring and comparing office buildings — both for tenants seeking their “best fit” building and landlords seeking to highlight competitive advantage.

“Today’s corporate real estate executive must balance new workforce desires with a realistic workplace strategy that brings talent and expense management into simultaneous focus,” according to the CBRE Occupier Survey report. So even if the “place” grabs all the headlines, a disciplined approach is required to balance multiple objectives and deliver the exceptional outcomes C-suites are demanding.

Many multinationals initially implemented workplace strategy as a means to improve space utilisation with the aim of reducing costs. However, this way of thinking is now changing, as more companies look to strike a balance between reducing costs, improving productivity and enhancing the overall work experience for employees. With employee satisfaction as one of the key factors for evaluating business performance, workplaces are increasingly offering a wide range of amenities to enhance performance and improve employee retention.

