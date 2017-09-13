Centre plans to unveil Rs 100 coin to mark MG Ramachandran’s birth centenary

MG Ramachandran with wife Janaki and her niece Latha MG Ramachandran with wife Janaki and her niece Latha

The Central government will introduce Rs 100 coins to mark the birth centenary of MG Ramachandran, the late AIADMK founder and former chief minister of Tamil Nadu. “The coins of the following denominations (Rs 100 and Rs 5) shall also be coined at the Mint for issue under the authority of the Central Government to commemorate the occasion of Dr MG Ramachandran birth centenary,” the Ministry of Finance said in a notification dated September 11. Both coins will be circular in shape, the ministry said.

The Rs 100 coin will be 44 millimeter in diameter, with a metal composition of silver (50 per cent), copper (40 per cent), nickel (5 per cent) and zinc (5 per cent). The government will also introduce new Rs 5 coin, which will be 23 millimeter in diameter and made of copper (75 per cent), zinc (20 per cent) and nickel (5 per cent). The standard weight of Rs 100 coin will be 35 grams while that of Rs 5 coin will be 6 grams.

The obverse of the Rs 100 coin will bear “Lion Capitol of Ashoka Pillar” in the centre, with the legend “Satyamev Jayate” inscribed below in Devnagari. The left periphery of the obverse side of coin will be flanked with the word Bharat in Devnagari and on the right periphery with the word India in English. It shall also bear the Rupee symbol and denominational value Rs 100 in international numerals below the Lion Capitol, the notification said.

The reverse of the Rs 100 coin shall bear the portrait of MG Ramachandran in the centre, with inscription of Ramachandran in Devnagari on upper periphery and Dr MG Ramachandran birth centenary in English on the lower periphery of the coin.

