Centre estimates record food grain output in 2017-18 crop year

Backed by higher production of winter-grown crops, India’s foodgrains output is estimated to reach a record 277.49 million tonne in 2017-18 while the crucial wheat harvest might see a marginal decline.

According to the second advance estimate released by the agriculture ministry on Tuesday, wheat production may slip to 97.11 million tonne in 2017-18 crop year (July-June) compared with 98.51 million tonne in the previous year. The fall in wheat production is mainly due to 4.27 per cent drop in acreage at 30.42 million hectare this season as many farmers in Madhya Pradesh shifted to chana crop.

The foodgrains production in rabi season is seen at an all-time high of 139.02 million tonne and kharif grown cereals and pulses at 138.46 million tonne this year. Last year, the country had produced a total 275.11 million tonne foodgrains comprising rice, wheat, pulses and coarse cereals.

The record production of foodgrains has been due to the efforts of the farmers who responded positively to various schemes while the country also received near normal rainfall last year, a government official said.

Rice production is estimated at record 111.01 million tonne, including 96.48 million tonne in kharif and 14.53 million tonne in rabi, as against 109.70 million tonne during 2016-17. The kharif (summer) crops are harvested from October while rabi (winter) crops have already started arriving in mandis and arrival will increase from April onwards.

Pulses production is pegged at a record 23.95 million tonne this year, up from 23.13 million tonne last year, the data showed. The government has forecast chana output to be 11.10 million tonne as against 9.38 million tonne in 2016-17.

Urad production, which is grown in both rabi and kharif, is estimated to be 3.23 million tonne, up from 2.83 million tonne last year. The production of tur is seen at 4.02 million tonne, down from 4.87 million tonne in 2016-17. The moong output is likely to be 1.74 million tonne compared with 2.17 million tonne.

Production of coarse cereals such as maize, jowar, bajra and barley is estimated at record 45.42 million tonne this year as against 43.77 million tonne in 2016-17. The maize output may be highest ever, 27.14 million tonne, up from 25.90 million tonne.

Due to lower acreage, the country’s oilseeds production may fall to 29.88 million tonne in 2017-18 as against 31.28 million tonne during 2016-17. Soyabean output is likely to decline to 11.39 million tonne this year from 13.16 million tonne in 2016-17, while groundnut output is pegged at 8.22 million tonne as against 7.46 million tonne last year. FE

