Centre defends Sebi appointment; Will act judiciously, says Sathe

The Centre’s decision to appoint Arun P Sathe, brother of Lok Sabha Speaker Sumitra Mahajan, as part-time member at the Securities and Exchange Board of India may have raised some concern about possible government interference in regulators, but Sathe points to his track record as a senior lawyer while promising to “act judiciously” in his new role. Finance secretary Rajiv Mehrishi defended his appointment, saying that Sathe is well qualified and a person of high integrity and there is no reason for any controversy.

Arun Sathe, 75, is a senior tax lawyer who has been practicing for over 40 years. He has also been the president of the Income tax appellate tribunal bar association. “What political interference are you talking about? I am not a Sebi employee, I have only been appointed as a part-time member on the Sebi board,” Sathe told The Indian Express.

Under Sebi rules, the government has the power to appoint two part-time members on the regulator’s board. Sathe is the first appointee and the other position is vacant currently. Sathe said that his political views would have no bearing on how he would function. “I have my political views but my political views are separate from my work ethic and I will act judiciously. I know how to keep my political ideology and work separate and that’s why I have been appointed,” he said.

“He is well qualified to be a part-time member of Sebi… We did our own checks before appointing him. He is a leading lawyer,” Mehrishi said.

The government has been facing flak from some quarters that it is appointing people to key positions based on their political and ideological persuasion rather than merit after promising to clean up the system.

Earlier this year, it had appointed actor Gajendra Chauhan as the chairman of the Film and Television Institute of India. That led to an agitation by students striking, which is still on for over two months now. It had also nominated columnist Swapan Dasgupta to the board of Larsen & Toubro.

But Sathe says ideological persuasion has nothing to do with his appointment and that his track record speaks for itself. “There is no politics involved in my appointment at Sebi. I will still be a BJP member but there will be no colour neither this nor that to the work I do as a part time member at Sebi. I have my views on politics but the views are not enforced on anyone,” Sathe said.

“This appointment at Sebi is like a lawyer being named as an arbitrator for a case. As a lawyer, I can take sides but as an arbitrator I have to listen to both the sides and give an impartial order. You have to do justice to the work before you,” Sathe added.

An email send to Sebi seeking comments went unanswered.

