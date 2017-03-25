CCI cuts Coal India penalty to Rs 591 crore

The Competition Commission of India (CCI) on Friday cut the fine on Coal India and its arms to Rs 591 crore from Rs 1,773 crore imposed earlier for discriminatory fuel supply agreement (FSA) conditions imposed on power producers for supply of non-coking coal. The fine imposed on the coal miner is 1 per cent of the total turnover of the company in the last three years.

The CCI passed the revised order after the matter was remanded back to it by the Competition Appellate Tribunal after setting aside the earlier order from the CCI. “After hearing the parties afresh in terms of the directions issued by the Competition Appellate Tribunal, the CCI held that CIL through its subsidiaries operates independently of market forces and enjoys dominance in the relevant market of production and supply of non-coking coal in India,” the government said in a statement.

While reducing the penalty, the CCI noted the steps taken by CIL to improve the sampling procedure even post-passing of the original order by the CCI. However, while holding the extant sampling procedure as unfair, CIL has been directed to incorporate suitable modifications in FSAs to provide for a fair and equitable sampling and testing procedure, besides considering the feasibility of sampling at the unloading end, in consultation with power producers and adopting international best practices. Further, CCI noted in the order that CIL did not finalise the terms and conditions of FSAs through a bilateral process. FE

