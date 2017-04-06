CBI registers six cases against Winsome firms, promoter

CBI headquarters. (File Photo) CBI headquarters. (File Photo)

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Wednesday registered six cases against the country’s second largest wilful loan defaulter Winsome Diamonds and Jewellery Ltd, its associate firm Forever Precious Diamonds and Jewellery Ltd and Jatin Mehta, promoter of the firms for alleged fraud and cheating of Rs 1,530 crore involving bank loans of IDBI Bank, Central Bank and Vijaya Bank. Winsome Diamonds and its subsidiaries owe about Rs 7,000 crore to a consortium of 15 public and private banks led by Standard Chartered and the Punjab National Bank (PNB).

CBI sources said that the agency is also probing the role of bank officials in connection with the alleged fraud perpetrated by the company. Winsome Diamonds owes Rs 4,680 crore to a consortium of banks headed by Standard Chartered Bank. Its associate firm Forever Precious Diamonds and Jewellery owes another Rs 2,121.82 crore to a set of banks led by PNB. The company was classified as a “wilful defaulter” by banks in October 2013.

The trouble for Winsome Diamonds and Forever Precious began in January 2013, when 13 of their UAE-based distributors controlled by a Jordanian national Haytham Ali Salman Abu Obidah, failed to pay Rs 4,760 crore to the company, according to the 2012-13 annual report of Winsome Diamonds. Obidah, owner of Italian Gold FZE, the main distributor of Winsome Diamonds in the UAE, introduced the Indian company to several other distributors in 2012. All these companies were directly or indirectly connected to Obidah.

“It is further alleged that standby letters of credit (SBLC) were opened by the banks for the import of gold by the companies from foreign banks. Gold was imported to India, then was re-exported to 13 UAE based buyers. When the companies did not honour, the SBLCs, Indian Banks were forced to make payments to the foreign banks. An alleged loss of Rs1,530 crore was caused to banks in these cases,” CBI spokesperson RK Gaur said . The agency suspects that the 13 UAE-based buyers were in connivance with Mehta and that they had siphoned of the funds from UAE, said a CBI official.

According to Gaur, Central Bank of India, IDBI Bank and Vijaya Bank have lost has lost about Rs 955 crore, Rs 188 crore and Rs 386 crore respectively in two separate cases pertaining to the companies.

Winsome Diamonds has claimed that the firm and its subsidiaries have not diverted funds and were victims of non-payment by customers. Winsome has maintained that it did send the goods to the defaulting firms. The company claims that Obidah and his associate companies suffered losses of about $1 billion in derivatives and commodity trading and were unable to pay their dues.

Winsome has also come under the scanner of Enforcement Directorate, which is probing the company under the stringent Prevention of Money Laundering Act. The agency has attached assets worth Rs 171.97 crore of the company.

