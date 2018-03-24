CBI registers fresh case against Jignesh Shah

It is alleged that the accused had facilitated Multi Commodity of India Ltd (MCX) in getting Nationwide Multi Commodity Exchange status even though it did not fulfil the stipulated criteria. It is alleged that the accused had facilitated Multi Commodity of India Ltd (MCX) in getting Nationwide Multi Commodity Exchange status even though it did not fulfil the stipulated criteria.

CBI has registered a fresh case against former MCX MD Jignesh Shah, four former chairpersons of the Forward Market Commission and others for allegedly facilitating nationwide exchange status for the MCX, CBI said. Searches were carried out at the office of Shah and others in nine locations in Mumbai, Gwalior and Shimla, the officials said.

Six others have also been booked, CBI said.

