CBI arrests two more persons for graft in ITPO redevelopment

The CBI has arrested a businessman and a middleman in connection with its probe into alleged corruption in the Rs 2,150 crore ITPO re-development project being carried out by NBCC. The agency has already booked NBCC CMD Anoop Kumar Mittal in the case and made two arrests earlier.

The CBI has arrested Sanjay Kulkarni, managing director of Capacite Structures, and Ghaziabad-based middleman Rishabh Agrawal in connection with the case, sources said.

Kulkarni, according to CBI, had allegedly tried to influence Mittal by allegedly bribing him through various middlemen to get a sub-contract for his company in the ITPO project.

The agency booked Mittal, Kulkarni, Agrawal, NBCC employee Pradeep Mishra and the alleged bribe delivery person, Akashdeep Chouhan, in the case on December 22.

The accused, including NBCC CMD Anoop Kumar Mittal, allegedly tried to help Mumbai-based company Capacite Structures to get a sub-contract from Shapoorji Pallonji for illegal gratification.

Though, the only illegal gratification as yet revealed in the CBI FIR and also confiscated by the agency is a Royal Enfield Motorcycle that an NBCC employee, Pradeep Kumar Mishra, demanded and accepted for using his influence on Mittal to get the matter settled in Capacite Structure’s favour.

The CBI on Friday arrested Pradeep Kumar Mishra while he was accepting the bike from one Akashdeep Chauhan, an associate of a Capacite Structure employee. Chauhan too has been put under arrest. The agency has also carried out searches in Ghaziabad, Delhi, and Mumbai, but residential and official premises of Mittal were not included in the operation, sources said.

The agency has alleged in the FIR that a contract was awarded to a joint venture of Shapoorji Pallonji and Company Pvt. Ltd. and Shapoorji Pallonji Qatar WLL for Rs 2,149.93 crore by NBCC (India) Limited, and Mumbai-based Capacite Structures was trying to get the work from Shapoorji Pallonji on a subcontract basis.

CBI has alleged that Sanjay Kulkarni, Managing Director of Capacite Structures, approached a middleman, Rishabh Agrawal, “having good contacts with public servants” for bagging the sub-contract. Agrawal in turn approached Pradeep Kumar Mishra, “who is close to certain senior functionaries of NBCC Ltd”, the CBI FIR has said.

Mishra allegedly assured Agrawal the sub-contract would go to Capacite Structure if he was given a new Royal Enfield Bullet motorcycle which Kulkarni agreed to provide, the FIR alleged. Under the influence of Mishra, Mittal “strongly directed” Rakesh Gupta, the Executive Director of NBCC, to settle the matter in favour of Capacite Structures, it alleged.

The CBI said that in furtherance of the conspiracy, a meeting was held on December 15, 2017, between Kulkarni, representative of Shapoorji Pallonji including Sanjay Kharkhanis and senior officials of NBCC including Gupta.

After the meeting, Mittal assured Kulkarni and Mishra about getting the work from Shapoorji Pallonji and that if Capacite Structure does not get work, he would “ensure that it would not be given to anyone else”, the FIR has alleged.

