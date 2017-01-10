Car sales down 8.14 per cent in December, passenger vehicles decline 1.36 per cent

Domestic passenger vehicle sales declined by 1.36 per cent to 2,27,824 units in December 2016, from 2,30,959 units in the same month a year ago. (Source: Reuters) Domestic passenger vehicle sales declined by 1.36 per cent to 2,27,824 units in December 2016, from 2,30,959 units in the same month a year ago. (Source: Reuters)

Domestic passenger vehicle sales declined by 1.36 per cent to 2,27,824 units in December 2016, from 2,30,959 units in the same month a year ago. Domestic car sales were down 8.14 per cent at 1,58,617 units last month as against 1,72,671 units in December 2015, according to data released by the Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM).

Motorcycle sales dipped 22.5 per cent to 5,61,690 units last month, from 7,24,795 units a year earlier.

Total two-wheeler sales in December tanked by 22.04 per cent to 9,10,235 units compared with 11,67,621 units in the year-ago month.

Sales of commercial vehicles were down 5.06 per cent at 53,966 units in December 2016 as against 56,840 units in the same month in 2015, SIAM said.

Vehicle sales across categories registered a decline of 18.66 per cent at 12,21,929 units, from 15,02,314 units in December 2015, it added.