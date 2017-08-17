Cabinet okays ministers’ panel for speeding up strategic sale of PSUs

The CCEA chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi also approved empowering the Core Group of Secretaries to take policy decisions The CCEA chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi also approved empowering the Core Group of Secretaries to take policy decisions

For speeding up decisions relating to strategic sale in state-owned companies, the Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs on Wednesday approved setting up of an Alternative Mechanism consisting of the finance minister, Minister for Road Transport & Highways and Minister of Administrative Department. The ministers’ panel will decide on the matters relating to terms and conditions of the sale from the stage of inviting of Expression of Interests (Eols) till inviting of financial bid.

The CCEA chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi also approved empowering the Core Group of Secretaries to take policy decisions with regard to procedural issues and to consider deviations as necessary from time to time for effective implementation of the Cabinet decisions. “The approval will help in speedy completion of strategic disinvestment transactions,” the government said in a statement.

The Centre plans strategic stake sale in companies including Scooters India Ltd, Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd, Bharat Earth Movers Ltd among others. In the Budget 2017-18, the government has estimated to generate Rs 15,000 crore from strategic sales, Rs 11,000 crore through listing of state-owned insurance companies and another Rs 46,500 crore from minority stake sales through new listings as well as already listed firms.

In the current year so far, the government has raised Rs 4,153.65 through divestment of strategic holdings and income from management of SUUTI investment, as per data from the Department of Investment and Public Asset Management (DIPAM). The government holds equity in companies including L&T, ITC and Axis Bank through Specified Undertaking of UTI or SUUTI.

The government has raised total disinvestment proceeds of Rs 8,427.59 crore as on August 3, the DIPAM data shows. Through a strategic disinvestment, the government can sell up to 50 per cent of its shareholding of a central public sector enterprise, along with transfer of management control.

While giving its in-principle approval for disinvestment of Air India in June, the CCEA announced constitution of somewhat similar Air India Specific Alternative Mechanism headed by Jaitley to look into five terms of references. The last strategic sale took place in Jessop and Co in 2003-04, when 72 per cent of government stake was sold to Indo Wagon Engineering for Rs 18.18 crore, as per data available with the Department of Investment and Public Asset Management.

