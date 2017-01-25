Cabinet decisions: Govt clears pension scheme for seniors with 8 per cent return

The scheme will provide social security to elderly persons aged 60 years and above, while protecting them against a future fall in their interest income due to uncertain market conditions, the government said in a statement. The scheme will provide social security to elderly persons aged 60 years and above, while protecting them against a future fall in their interest income due to uncertain market conditions, the government said in a statement.

The Union Cabinet on Tuesday approved a pension scheme for senior citizens under which state-owned Life Insurance Corporation (LIC) will provide a guaranteed return of 8 per cent for 10 years.

The Cabinet, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, gave its approval for launching of Varishtha Pension Bima Yojana 2017 (VPBY 2017).

The scheme will provide social security to elderly persons aged 60 years and above, while protecting them against a future fall in their interest income due to uncertain market conditions, the government said in a statement. It will provide an assured pension based on a guaranteed annual return of 8 per cent for ten years, with an option to opt for pension on a monthly, quarterly, half yearly and annual basis.

Watch What Else Is making News

The government will provide subsidy on the differential to LIC in case its returns are lower than 8 per cent. The scheme is proposed to be open for subscription for a period of one year from the date of launch. This is line with the announcement by Modi in address to the nation on December 31.

“We are initiating a scheme for senior citizens. Banks often reduce their deposit rates, when they receive a large volume of money. This should not adversely impact senior citizens. Under the scheme, senior citizens will receive a fixed interest rate of 8 per cent for a period of 10 years, on deposits up to 7.5 lakh rupees. The interest will be paid monthly,” Modi had said.