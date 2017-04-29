Buying Propensity Index: Mumbai topped in fourth quarter Q4

Mumbai residents showed the most keenness to buy in the fourth quarter (March), according to the Buying Propensity Index (BPI), a study of buying sentiment among the top eight cities in India. The index is calculated by data research TRA, which interviews 3,000 people each quarter.

Mumbai’s BPI score was 0.58 for the March quarter, higher than the average eight-city score of 0.42. This, however, was a comedown from the 0.62 seen in last quarter. The eight-city buying propensity score was also higher at 0.5 in the December quarter. Buying propensity is measured on a scale of +1 to -1 with the former indicating maximum positive sentiment.

“A contributory factor (for the fall in buying propensity) may have been the Union Budget, which was announced on Feb 1, seen as one largely benefiting the rural populace,” read a statement from the TRA. March saw a continuing downward pressure “on account of factors like lowering estimates of India’s 2016-17 GDP, high retail inflation, and IIP contraction,” the statement said.

The Q3 buying propensity score could also have been higher because of “good sentiment” in October and early November that had festivals like Dussehra and Diwali, both associated with buying. Among other cities, Delhi had the lowest March quarter BPI of 0.27, followed by Ahmedabad at 0.30 and Hyderabad at 0.32. At the other end of the ranking, Pune with 0.54 and Chennai with 0.52 closely followed Mumbai.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now