India-China Business Forum to be held in Zhenjiang

An India-China business and investment will be held in China’s Zhenjiang city as part of a week-long event to showcase commercial and cultural aspects of India. The Consulate General of India in Shanghai along with Zhenjiang Municipal Government would jointly organise the India-China Business and Investment Forum and India Culture Week celebrations.

It is a unique initiative bringing together economic, commercial and cultural aspects and intends to display a truly Indian experience in the week-long event beginning on March 16, a press release from the Consulate said.

Zhenjiang located in Jiangsu province is a key industrial hub in Eastern China with a total population of 3.17 million and GDP of USD 5.5 million.

Its main industries include new energy, advance equipment manufacturing, bio technology, pharmaceuticals, IT, aviation and space technologies.

During the event, Zhenjiang is expected to receive the Indian delegation comprising CEO’s of nearly 30 leading Indian companies.

The Indian delegation will be led by Consul General Prakash Gupta.

They will take part in the Business and Investment Forum, being held on March 17.

The Indian companies would be introducing the latest investment opportunities in India in sectors like Infrastructure Development, Banking and Finance, Smart Cities, Urban Transportation and Power Sector, which are available to Zhenjiang companies under the Make in India programme.

A series of B2B meetings have also been planned for participating Indian companies with their Chinese counterparts from Zhenjiang, the press release said.

