Building the capital: Amaravati set to get the ‘best’ from across the world, and Andhra

Firms from various nations are bringing in native ideas and amalgamating it with Andhra culture. (PTI Photo) Firms from various nations are bringing in native ideas and amalgamating it with Andhra culture. (PTI Photo)

With architects, designers and planners from Japan, China, Singapore, The Netherlands, and the UK involved in planning and designing various components of Amaravati, Andhra Pradesh’s capital would be an assimilation of different styles of architecture, best practices from all over the world, and an environment that ensures good quality of living. Firms from various countries that are working with AP Capital Region Development Authority (APCRDA) to plan the capital are bringing in native ideas, designs, aesthetics, and cultural influences and amalgamating it with Andhra culture at Amaravati. Recently, an architect from top consultancy firm — UK-based Fosters and Partners — met Telugu film director S S Rajamouli, who directed Bahubali, to take inputs on Andhra Pradesh’s culture, history and traditions. Rajamouli had done a lot of research on these aspects for his films, and the architect from Fosters and Partners which will design some projects in Amaravati wanted to enlighten himself.

Experts from the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) are providing technical assistance to conduct a detailed traffic and transportation survey for the 217 sq km of Amaravati capital city as well as the 8,603 sq km of capital region. The final plans and designs of rail and road transportation in Amaravati will have a strong Japanese influence. Japan has a very strong and efficient public transportation system. It is designed to serve a large number of people very smoothly. We want Amaravati to have such a transport system and JICA is helping us plan it. We are collaborating with many countries and trying to absorb the strength of each country here,’’ says V Rama Manohara Rao, Additional Commissioner, APCRDA.

Guizhou International Investment Corporation (GIIC) of the Province of Guizhou in China has tied up with Hyderabad-based Aarvee Associates Architects Engineers and Consultants Pvt Ltd through a bidding process to prepare a master plan and detailed project report on infrastructure in the 217 sq km capital city area. The Chinese firm will provide assistance in designing and planning city-level infrastructure like water, gas and power supply; housing, sewerage treatment plants, storm water drainage system, roads, and government buildings. The Chinese are very meticulous planners and fast developers. They will take two years to plan a big project, but once they are ready, they hit the ground running and complete the project within two to three years. Due to the tie-up between GIIC and the local firm, we are getting the Chinese expertise in creating large infrastructure projects. They have given us models on roads and housing,’’ Rao says. The Chinese firm will also suggest how to develop the plots that have been returned to farmers by the APCRDA under the Land Pooling Scheme. GIIC’s vice-chairman Zhang Zhao told CRDA officials that their principle is to love and respect Indian culture; not to impose but align with the flow; and not to make changes unnecessarily.

Before they start working with the international planners and consultants, they are first studying Indian culture, especially Andhra culture, so that they can assimilate their ideas and designs into the local culture. Singapore government’s consultancy services company Surbana Jurong is already the lead consultant planning and urban design for Amaravati.

The Netherlands-based Arcadis, the well-known engineering consultancy firm, will be planning and designing the blue infrastructure in and around Amaravati — water bodies, reservoirs, ponds and lakes, river drainage system, and canals to rejuvenate water transportation. Arcadis is teaming up with Tata Consulting Engineers for blue infrastructure in Amaravati region. US-based CH2M Hill, programme management consultants who provided their expertise during London Olympics, is likely to come on board as consultants to provide technical expertise to the top management of APCRDA. UK is creating a fund for providing funding to various projects in Amaravati which can also be accessed by private sector. This fund is in turn funded by agencies listed on the London Stock Exchange.