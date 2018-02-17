Brexit a big loss, others must step up: EU drug regulator

The European drug regulator, which was established in 1995, is going to shift its headquarters from London to Amsterdam due to Britain’s exit from EU. (AP Photo/Geert Vanden Wijngaert, file) The European drug regulator, which was established in 1995, is going to shift its headquarters from London to Amsterdam due to Britain’s exit from EU. (AP Photo/Geert Vanden Wijngaert, file)

Britain’s exit from the European Union (EU) is a big loss for the latter’s pharmaceutical regulatory structure and member-countries have been asked to step up their competence and expertise to cope with Britain’s departure, said Agnes Saint-Raymond, Head of International Affairs Division, European Medicines Agency (EMA).

“UK had around 20 per cent share of the activities, taking the expertise in primary assessment. But of course, they have never been alone, it was part of the shared responsibility. I know that in inspection and in particular GMP (Good Manufacturing Practices), they were very active and this (exit) is a big loss for us. We have asked the member states to step up, to train, to recruit, and that is what they are doing. It is a priority for us that there is no consequence (of Brexit) on public healthcare, on patients,” said Raymond said at the ‘India Pharma 2018’ exhibition in Bengaluru on Friday.

According to a CARE Ratings report, of the total Indian pharmaceutical exports of $16.8 billion in 2016-17, majority of the exports, accounting for 40.6 per cent were to the American continent followed by 19.7 per cent to Europe, 19.1 per cent to Africa and 18.8 per cent within Asia.

As US has become a tough market due to intense competition among generic drugmakers, many Indian companies are currently looking to diversify by increasing their presence in Africa, Europe, etc. Prominent Indian firms like Aurobindo Pharma, Intas Pharm, Wockhardt, Glenmark, Sun Pharm and Dr Reddy’s earn a sizeable revenue from the EU countries.

The European drug regulator, which was established in 1995, is going to shift its headquarters from London to Amsterdam due to Britain’s exit from EU. “There are many consequences for applicants (who want drug licenses) of course, and for marketing authorisation holders, and for companies in terms on what they need to do before March 31, 2019, because our legislation says the activities have to be done (as per) EU,” she added. The UK plans to leave EU on March 29, 2019.

According to a senior pharma executive, who works in an Indian company with significant revenue from the EU, the biggest concern is whether the licenses provided under EU regime will become redundant in UK after March next year or not. “This is the biggest issue of the negotiation between EU and UK,” he added.

On June 23, 2016, the UK held a referendum on the issue of Brexit and on the next day it counted the votes where the verdict came yes. Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) regulates the drug market in UK. Raymond said in Bengaluru: “We have started off a mitigation plan and preparation since the day after the referendum. We are now full fledged preparation. We have asked member states in stepping up their competence and expertise to make sure we cope with the departure of the UK. On March 31, 2019, UK will be ‘third country’. There is a negotiation ongoing. Nobody knows the outcome of the negotiation, so there is a lot of uncertainty.”

“One certainty is that it will become a third country then maybe we will have an arrangement on top of that, and we hope from a public healthcare perspective that there would be an arrangement. We have no idea what these arrangements would be. But we may know very late, or maybe during the in-principle agreed transition phase,” she added.

