BP Kanungo takes over as RBI Deputy Governor

BP Kanungo on Monday took over as the Deputy Governor of the Reserve Bank of India in place of R Gandhi who retired from service. The government had last month appointed Kanungo as the Deputy Governor for a period of three years from the date of his taking over charge of the post on or after April 3 or until further orders, whichever is earlier. Kanungo was Executive Director of the Reserve Bank before being elevated to the post of Deputy Governor.

Gandhi who became the Deputy Governor on April 3, 2014 was briefly handling monetary policy department, among others, after Urjit Patel’s elevation as the Governor in September 2016. SS Mundra, NS Vishwanathan and Viral Acharya are the other Deputy Governors. Kanungo will look after the Department of Currency Management, Department of External Investments & Operations, Department of Government & Bank Accounts, Department of Information Technology, Department of Payment & Settlement Systems, Foreign Exchange Department (FED) and Internal Debt Management Department (IDMD). Kanungo, a career central banker, joined the Reserve Bank of India in September 1982.

