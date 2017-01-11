Blog by Niti Aayog member Ramesh Chand and consultant Jaspal Singh: ‘Country’s agricultural growth intact’

The farm sector was expected to be one of the casualties of the demonetisation drive, being an informal sector in which most payments across the supply chain were made using cash. The farm sector was expected to be one of the casualties of the demonetisation drive, being an informal sector in which most payments across the supply chain were made using cash.

Niti Aayog member Ramesh Chand in a blog co-authored with consultant Jaspal Singh, has noted that the country’s agricultural growth is intact since the Centre announced the decision to withdraw high-value currency notes on November 8.

“… doubts have been raised about significant revival of agriculture growth this year due to effect of demonetisation. As about 90 per cent of rabi season area is put under cultivation by the end of December, some clear indications have become available to decipher the likely effect of demonetisation on agriculture and prospects of achieving anticipated growth,” the blog said, adding that a 6 per cent growth was anticipated in output and farmers’ income in the ongoing financial year.

The farm sector was expected to be one of the casualties of the demonetisation drive, being an informal sector in which most payments across the supply chain were made using cash. Chand also wrote in the blog that the exercise which took away the legal tender status of nearly 86 per cent of India’s currency could cause some delay of payments to farmers, but he dispelled the phenomenon as a temporary one.

He noted that prices of some of the major crops such as paddy, soyabean, and maize remained unaffected in the month of November, while their wholesale prices in APMC mandis of the country were around 3 per cent higher in November as compared to the month of October. However, the prices of some perishable agricultural goods crashed during the month of December, part of which Chand has attributed to the glut in the market on account of higher arrivals.

“Average daily arrival of tomatoes in mandis of Maharashtra was 48 per cent higher in the month of December and 51 per cent higher in the month of November 2016 as compared to the same months in year 2015. Thus, seasonal glut and bumper crops seem to be the major reasons for crash in vegetable prices in the month of December 2016 in some states,” the blog post said.

Due to the fall in prices of perishables during November and December, the blog added, the growth of farmers’ income was projected to be “slightly lower”.

“The net effect of fall in prices on farmers’ income is estimated to be -0.26 per cent. Factoring this change, farmers’ income in year 2016-17 is projected to witness increase of 5.8 percent in real terms,” it said.