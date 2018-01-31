Bharat Salhotra interview: ‘GST rate on rolling stock inputs may discourage domestic manufacturing’

Bharat Salhotra, Alstom’s VP, Sales And Business Development, APAC Bharat Salhotra, Alstom’s VP, Sales And Business Development, APAC

Head of French multinational major Alstom’s India operations BHARAT SALHOTRA told AVISHEK G DASTIDAR why high GST rate for rolling stock inputs may benefit importers more than those who make in India; why Indian Railways converting its coaches to LHB stock is not a good idea and that it should leapfrog to buying 200-plus kmph rolling stock, and that the first locomotive from Madhepura will be out on February 26. Excerpts.

As a major player in the transport infrastructure space, what are your expectations from the Budget?

Today we see on the rolling stock side there is what we call an inverted GST structure. It means the inputs for the rolling stock are taxed much higher than the output. We have represented to various people (within the government) about it. Because if we stay with this GST structure, it may become beneficial for someone to import as opposed to ‘Make in India’. And the GST structure is inverted only for rolling stock. Secondly, we would want the government to go for rolling stock procurement for 200 km per hour wherein bidders are invited to come with solutions for a very large number. It cannot be 20 trains. It has to be larger number to get the economies of scale. Like, trainsets scalable to speeds of 250 kmph… Then go for modern signalling system ERTMS Level 2… the government has to make sure that they have Engineering, Procurement, and Construction (EPC) type of contracts where the focus is on the outcome.

What’s your take on Indian Railways’ current plan for rolling stock upgrade vis-a-vis speed and modernisation?

India doesn’t have to move from 110 kmph to 130 to 150 to 170 and after several years move to 200 kmph plus. What we are pushing is that the government should straightaway leapfrog to a rolling stock technology of 200 kmph scalable up to 250 or even 300 kmph instead of looking at existing technology which can be scaled up to 160 and then 5 years 10 years down the line look for scaling up to 200 kmph..

But the new policy is to convert all conventional coaches into a stock of Linke Hoffmann Busch (LHB) coaches.

Here is my take on the LHB, which I have told the Railway minister and Chairman Railway Board.. I said I know you have 66,000 conventional coaches and you are talking about replacing all those with LHB coaches and LHB coaches are ours (Alstom) and we own the technology, but I wouldn’t recommend because you are saddling our country with a technology which is 30 years old for another 30 years…by inducting the LHB technology. So why do you want to follow that path? You have an opportunity to straightaway leapfrog to 200 kmph and plus, do that. Ok, at a system level you can say they (Rajdhanis and Shatabdis) will run at 160 kmph, but when it comes to rolling stock, why do you want to contain yourself to 160. you can always use the 200 kmph for 160 kmph

Won’t that increase the rolling stock procurement cost?

Imagine going through two steps, first scale up to 160 kmph and few years down the line scaling up to 200 kmph. When you add up those two steps, you end up spending much more. Look at the highway sector. The Volvo 6 came much before the roads came. They in a way incentivised development of the roads. The same way if you have 200-250 kmph rolling stock technology it will force Indian Railways to modify its fixed infrastructure to have the capability to run that.

What’s your take on the new indigenous trainsets that are going to be rolled out?

First of all, this whole penchant for getting technology, doing a Transfer Of Technology on it, trying to manufacture… I’m not sure if it’s a real workable model. Because we have seen in LHB coaches… the ones that came first (from Germany) and the ones that were manufactured later… there’s a huge difference. So for public sector to be manufacturing and maintaining coaches or locomotives is not really their core competence. Their core competency is operations. Look, they will get to 160 kmph but it’s really a stretch already. The Madhepura-Marhowrah (locomotive factories) model is the way to go. Railway has to take the scale advantage… they have to recognise that they cannot develop the same level of design and manufacturing competencies and capabilities of the private sector.

So what will happen to the existing production units?

You look at railways ageing process. The number of people joining railways is very less now. There is a book called ‘Graying of Indian Railways’. Indian Railways is ageing up. The number of people who are getting in are not that much. This will taper off after a period of time. I’m not saying there should be an empty Integral Coach Factory. Time will come as we start to move to this technology, one of the bidders who has successfully implemented this could be told that look, come and take over.. we auction this out… First railways has to decide, are they an operator, are they a manufacturer or are they ones who run hospitals. That clarity needs to come.

Lastly, what’s happening to the Madhepura electric loco factory project?

Phase 1 of the factory is complete. We are assembling our first locomotive right now. It’s as per schedule. We hope to complete that in time to demonstrate the first of the 800 locomotives on 26th of February.

