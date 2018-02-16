Bengaluru airport-city Metro link proposal hits roadblock

Aerial of Metro Trains arrival and departures at MG Road Metro Station in Bengaluru. (Express file photo) Aerial of Metro Trains arrival and departures at MG Road Metro Station in Bengaluru. (Express file photo)

A proposal for a Metro connectivity between the Bengaluru International Airport (BIAL) and the Bengaluru city, which was recently approved by the state Cabinet, has hit a roadblock. The Airports Economic Regulatory Authority of India (AERA) has raised objections to a proposal to collect Rs 1,000 crore for the metro airport project by imposing user development fees (UDF) on air travellers before the metro project is operational.

“AERA has objected to imposing UDF on travellers prior to the construction of the metro. A new way will have to be found to finance the BIAL component in the project,” said sources in the Karnataka government. The state government and BIAL are considering borrowing the required funds for the construction and imposition of UDF post construction of the metro, sources said.

The long pending demand for Metro connectivity to the Bengaluru International Airport received a boost in December last year with the Congress government approving expenditure of Rs 5,950 crore for a 29.62 km Metro extension to the international airport.

The state cabinet accorded its approval to extend the under construction phase two of the Bengaluru Metro by 29.62 km from the Nagavara area to the international airport with seven stations enroute.

The airport extension, to be completed by 2021, was to be financed by the Bengaluru International Airport Limited to the extent of Rs 1000 crore from passenger fees, Rs 1,350 crore by the state government and Rs 500 crore from the Centre apart from Rs 3000 crore as loans.

The Rs 1000 crore investment by BIAL is to construct two stations within the airport campus.

As many as 1.2 lakh passengers are expected to use the airport metro each day when built.

Bengaluru became the second city in the country, and the first in south India, to have a full fledged metro rail in operation following the opening of a 42 km first phase in June 2017.

A 72 km second phase of the Bengaluru metro costing Rs 26,405 crore with 20 per cent funding from the centre, 34 percent by the government of Karnataka and 46 per cent as loans is currently under construction. As many as 15 lakh people are expected to use phase II of the project which is expected to be completed in 2020.

For all the latest Business News, download Indian Express App