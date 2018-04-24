Bank of England top job: Raghuram Rajan among probables

Former RBI Governor Raghuram Rajan (Express photo by Nirmal Harindran/Files) Former RBI Governor Raghuram Rajan (Express photo by Nirmal Harindran/Files)

Former Reserve Bank of India Governor Raghuram Rajan has been listed as a potential candidate who would be considered for the post of Governor of Bank of England, one of the oldest central banks in the world by Financial Times.

“Attracting Raghuram Rajan, the highly respected Chicago-based economist and former Reserve Bank of India governor, would be a coup, as would securing Agustín Carstens, Mexico’s central bank chief and the new general manager of the Bank of International Settlements. Carstens is an intellectual heavyweight in the central banker community,” FT said.

Philip Hammond, UK chancellor, is preparing to select the next governor of the Bank of England to replace Mark Carney next year. The Treasury was expected to publish an advert for the job in July, a year ahead of the end of Carney’s term, and the chancellor said he had already begun looking for candidates in forums such as the International Monetary Fund spring meetings in Washington, according to a report in the newspaper.

FT has listed Andrew Bailey, chief executive of the Financial Conduct Authority, Ben Broadbent, deputy governor for monetary policy, Shriti Vadera, chair of Santander UK, Andy Haldane, BoE chief economist, Minouche Shafik, Director of the London School of Economics and Raghuram Rajan, University of Chicago professor as possible candidates to succeed Carney as the Governor.

Rajan, an IIT and IIM alumnus, is now the Katherine Dusak Miller Distinguished Service Professor of Finance at Chicago Booth. He was the 23rd Governor of the RBI between September 2013 and September 2016. Between 2003 and 2006, Rajan was the Chief Economist and Director of Research at the International Monetary Fund.

