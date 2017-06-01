Adani project is completely a commercial decision: Australian Consul General

Gautam Adani (File) Gautam Adani (File)

Australia shares a common concern of “unemployment” with India, said its Consul General Tony Huber, underscoring that all decisions related to Adani Group’s Carmichael coal mine and rail project were “totally commercial” with “potential benefits”.

The Adani group recently reached an agreement with the Queensland government on the mine royalties. “We have consistently supported business and investments coming to Australia. It is on record that we have supported the investment proposals of Adanis and we have worked to make sure the interest of the communities — that the government is responsible for — as well as the potential business that may come from it can be realised,” Huber said in an exclusive interview to The Indian Express on Wednesday.

“All the regulatory pathways and all consultations have been conducted openly, transparently and in a way to make sure that the communities concerns were reflected, as well as the Adanis have a pathway that they can follow. Ultimately, it is a commercial decision… There is a basis for a commercial decision,” he added about the $16.5 billion project that is expected to generate 10,000 direct and indirect jobs in Queensland.

For all the latest Business News, download Indian Express App