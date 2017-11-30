Assam to hold global investor summit in February

Assam Chief Minister, Sarbananda Sonowal. Assam Chief Minister, Sarbananda Sonowal.

To promote investment in the state, the Assam government has decided to organise ‘Advantage Assam-Global Investors Summit’ in Assam for first time in February, Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal said on Wednesday.

“We are trying to give a new global identity to Guwahati. Already, it is developing as a new sports hub. We are planning to develop Guwahati with all modern facilities which can become the hub of all kind of economic activities,” said Sonowal at a roadshow. He said that the state has planned the summit in Guwahati on February 3-4 in association with the FICCI.

