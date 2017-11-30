Top Stories

Assam to hold global investor summit in February

We are trying to give a new global identity to Guwahati. Already, it is developing as a new sports hub, said Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal.

By: Express News Service | Mumbai | Published: November 30, 2017 1:14 am
To promote investment in the state, the Assam government has decided to organise ‘Advantage Assam-Global Investors Summit’ in Assam for first time in February, Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal said on Wednesday.

“We are trying to give a new global identity to Guwahati. Already, it is developing as a new sports hub. We are planning to develop Guwahati with all modern facilities which can become the hub of all kind of economic activities,” said Sonowal at a roadshow. He said that the state has planned the summit in Guwahati on February 3-4 in association with the FICCI.

