Asiana Airlines to start non-stop services from Incheon to Delhi

Asiana Airlines has announced the expansion of its non-stop Incheon (Seoul) to New Delhi services from current three to five flights a week. The additional flights will commence Sunday, July 3, 2016.

The South Korean airline will fly Airbus 300-330 with 30 business class seats and 260 economy seats. This additional flight demonstrates both the growing market for leisure and business travelers as well as Asiana Airlines ongoing commitment to expanding connectivity between Korea and India.

Incheon to Delhi flights will operate five days a week, except Mondays and Fridays. The departure time from Incheon International Aiport is 8:40 pm which will arrive at Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International Airport at 1 am.

The return flights, too, will be available throughout the week excluding Tuesdays and Saturdays. Return flights will depart New Delhi at 2:20 am and arrive Incheon at 1:00 pm.

Asiana Airlines may also bear the “Visit Korea Year” emblem as part of the Visit Korea Committee’s efforts to attract tourists, Korea Herald reported.

