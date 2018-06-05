Arun Jaitley back home after kidney transplant

Arun Jaitley Arun Jaitley

After a three-week hospitalisation for a kidney transplant and post-surgery care at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences, Arun Jaitley was discharged on Monday. Jaitley, 65, was admitted to AIIMs on May 12 and underwent a surgery for the transplant on May 14. Following the operation, he was kept in an isolation ward to avoid infection.

“Delighted to be back at Home. My gratitude to the doctors, nursing officers and the paramedics who looked after me for over the past three weeks. I wish to thank all well-wishers, colleagues and friends who were very concerned and continued to wish me for my recovery,” Jaitley tweeted.

During the period of his indisposition, his portfolios (ministry of finance and ministry of corporate affairs) are temporarily assigned to Coal and Railways Minister Piyush Goyal. Before Jaitley resumes his duties as minister, he is likely to remain in a controlled environment at home till he recovers completely.

From the hospital, Jaitley maintained his communication with the outside world with a Facebook post on the performance of the four-year-old Modi government and a few tweets including the one on relief from paying the Centre’s portion of goods and services tax to religious institutions for providing free food via langar/bhandara.

In an April 5 tweet, Jaitley had spoken about his illness. “I am being treated for kidney related problems & certain infections that I have contracted. I am therefore currently working from controlled environment at home. The future course of my treatment would be determined by the doctors treating me,” he had said.

Later on Monday, Finance Secretary Hasmukh Adhia, Economic Affairs Secretary Subhash Chandra Garg and Chief Economic Advisor Arvind Subramanian briefed Jaitley on the macro-economic situation, sources said. FE

For all the latest Business News, download Indian Express App