Akshaya Tritiya cheer for gold, realty markets

Shops in Zaveri Bazaar, one of India’s oldest gold markets, were choc-a-bloc Friday as people flocked to buy gold on the auspicious occasion of Akshaya Tritiya. “There had been some doubts over whether the turnout would be similar to previous years after demonetisation and other new policies put in place by the government. However, the turnout has been good and I have had difficulty in accommodating customers into my shop today,” Sunil Jhaveri, who runs a gold shop in Zaveri Bazaar, said.

Akshaya Tritiya is considered one of the most auspicious days to buy gold and property. It is a commonly held belief that things bought on this day last forever. “There are significant crowds in jewellery shops all over and more than 75 per cent of the buyers are opting for big and small items of gold jewellery,” All India Gems and Jewellery Federation (AIGJF) President Nitin Khandelwal said.

Mumbai Jewellers Federation President Rakesh Shetty said that given the crowds, especially in the suburbs, gold sales could surpass even those on Gudi Padwa.

“On Friday, gold prices were Rs 29,300 in Mumbai, coming down over the past few weeks, which encouraged customers. They came out to buy both jewellery and coins,” Shetty said.

The real estate industry too saw an increased turnout of customers keen to finalise deals on the auspicious day. Various builders reported a positive response to their Akshaya Tritiya schemes. “We have seen a spurt in the number of people who responded to the no-down-payment finance scheme we offered,” Dhaval Ajmera, director of Ajmera Realty, said.

The Ajmera group sold five flats on Friday in Wadala and Kalyan. While flats at Kalyan range between Rs 40 lakh and Rs 60 lakh, majority of the sales took place in Wadala, where the cost is around Rs 2.5 crore – Rs 6 crore.

A similar trend was noted by Parth Mehta, Managing Director of Paradigm Realty, who said there was a rise of around 10 per cent in the sales on Akshaya Tritiya over last year. “In Ananda Residency in Borivali, for instance, on an average, we have been selling 15 flats. But with the festive offer, the figures went up to 25 flats,” said Mehta.

Ravi Group, which has given out an offer that buyers won’t have to pay EMI until the possession of the flat, also experienced a positive response.

With AGENCY INPUTS

