Aircel-Maxis deal case: Supreme Court seeks investigation status report from Centre

The Supreme Court. (Express Photo by Tashi Tobgyal) The Supreme Court. (Express Photo by Tashi Tobgyal)

The Supreme Court on Thursday sought from the Centre a report on the status of the probe in the Aircel-Maxis deal case.

“Let a status report be filed by the Union of India before us with respect to the further investigation that has been made. List the matter, as prayed, on January 23,” a bench of Justices Arun Mishra and M M Shantanagoudar said.

The order came after Senior Advocate Anand Grover who has been appointed Special Public Prosecutor in 2G cases informed the court that the investigation in some of the matters arising out of the 2G case was pending.

Additional Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, appearing for the Central Bureau of Investigation, said he would be filing a summary with regard to what has happened till now in the case and sought 10 days time.

BJP leader Subramanian Swamy, on whose plea the Aircel Maxis scam was unearthed, said that anonymous complaints were made against Enforcement Directorate officer Rajeshwar Singh, after he initiated strong action in the case.

Singh claimed there was a “conspiracy” behind filing of “frivolous anonymous complaints” against him with the revenue secretary saying these were being entertained by the ED. He had said that such complaints were filed after the attachment of assets worth Rs 1.16 crore allegedly belonging to the accused in the case.

The bench said it would look into the matter once the Centre filed the reply.

For all the latest Business News, download Indian Express App