Aircel-Maxis case: SBI-led consortium moves SC

Supreme Court of India.

A consortium of banks led by SBI on Tuesday urged the Supreme Court to grant hearing to them before considering to cancel Aircel’s 2G spectrum licence granted in 2006.

Attorney General Mukul Rohatgi, representing 12 banks, including SBI, Punjab National Bank, Bank of Baroda and Canara Bank, submitted before a bench led by Chief Justice of India J S Khehar that since Aircel owed them around Rs 20,000 crore, any order on 2G airwaves could have an impact on the creditors.

The application filed by the banks reflected the apprehension that the repayment to them would be severely affected if the court decided to restrain the company from using its spectrum in view of its Malaysia-based owner’s failure to appear before the trial court in connection a case relating to the 2G spectrum scam.

The apex court is likely to consider the matter on February 3. On January 6, the court had said that the 2G spectrum of network provider Aircel shall be seized if the Malaysia-based controller company and its owner do not appear before 2G trial court in four weeks.

Making it clear that a foreign-based company and its owners cannot be permitted to use the resources of India and make money despite frustrating the process of law, the bench asked the Maxis group of companies and its owner Ananda Krishnan to show up before the trial court and explain their non-appearance, despite repeated summons and warrants, if they want the adverse order to be altered.

It maintained that all earnings of Aircel shall be restrained and that the prohibition shall become enforceable if Maxis, Krishnan and one of its directors, Augustus Ralph Marshall, fail to accept court summons and show up.