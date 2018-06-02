AirAsia case: CBI questions lobbyist

The agency has also summoned group CEO of AirAsia, Tony Fernandes, to appear before it on June 6 for questioning. The agency has also summoned group CEO of AirAsia, Tony Fernandes, to appear before it on June 6 for questioning.

The CBI on Friday questioned Rajendra Dubey, a lobbyist, in connection with the AirAsia case. The agency is probing alleged irregularities and corruption in obtaining license to fly international flights by Air Asia India Ltd. The agency has also summoned group CEO of AirAsia, Tony Fernandes, to appear before it on June 6 for questioning. Dubey, promoter of Singapore-based HNR Trading, was called on Friday at the agency headquarters where he was questioned about the meetings he allegedly arranged for the executives of AirAsia India and its promoters with government officials, sources said.

NSEL case: CBI grills Gupta

The CBI on Friday questioned Sanjay Gupta, owner and promoter of OPG Securities in connection with the NSE scam case. Sources said Gupta was asked how he achieved access to NSE’s backend infrastructure.

