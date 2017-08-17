After stent, knee implant price capped: 60 per cent rate cut

According to Government calculations released Wednesday, the average price reduction of knee implants after this cap would be in the range of 59 per cent to 69 per cent. (Representational image) According to Government calculations released Wednesday, the average price reduction of knee implants after this cap would be in the range of 59 per cent to 69 per cent. (Representational image)

AFTER CAPPING the prices of coronary stents in February, the Central government Wednesday capped the prices of knee implants in the range of Rs 54,720 to Rs 1,13,950, exclusive of the Goods and Services Tax (GST), in an “immediate intervention” to “check unethical profiteering and exploitative pricing at the cost of the patients in an unregulated market”.

The Indian Express had reported on July 31 that the Drug Controller General of India (DCGI) had asked the government to consider including orthopaedic implants, alongside heart valves and intra ocular (eye) lenses, in the National List of Essential Medicines (NLEM) to bring these products under the purview of price caps.

The decision to impose the cap comes a day after Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced in his Independence Day speech that prices of knee surgery would be brought down.

According to Government calculations released Wednesday, the average price reduction of knee implants after this cap would be in the range of 59 per cent to 69 per cent. For instance, the average maximum retail price (MRP) of cobalt chromium knee implant, which is widely used in the market, was Rs 1,58,324, according to Government calculations. Its price has now been reduced by 65 per cent now, with the MRP down to Rs 54,720, exclusive of GST.

“Based on the numbers of about 1 to 1.5 lakh orthopaedic knee procedures done in India every year, there will be a saving of about Rs 1,500 crore for the people of India per annum. It is a step to prevent unethical profiteering and ensure affordable and quality healthcare for the last man,” said Ananth Kumar, Minister of Chemicals and Fertilisers.

The National Pharmaceutical Pricing Authority (NPPA) and the Department of Pharmaceuticals (DOP) come under Ministry of Chemicals and Fertilisers.

“All complaints of overcharging would be strictly monitored and the overcharged amount would be recovered from erring parties with an interest of 18 per cent over it… The government might also consider cancelling of licences and initiate criminal proceedings against stakeholders engaged in unethical profiteering,” said Kumar.

The Drug Prices Control Order (DPCO) of 2013 authorises the Central Government to fix the ceiling price or retail price of any drug (or notified medical devices) under “extraordinary circumstances” and “if it considers necessary so to do in public interest”. The NPPA, which enforces the DPCO, stated on Wednesday that the Central Government found that such “extraordinary situation in the case of knee implants does exist”.

“The central government is under constitutional obligation to provide fair, reasonable and affordable price for orthopedic implants and therefore its immediate intervention is imperative to check unethical profiteering and exploitative pricing at the cost of the patients in an unregulated market,” the NPPA stated Wednesday.

The NPPA also made it clear that “no healthcare institutions such as hospitals/nursing-homes/clinics performing orthopedic surgical procedures using knee implants shall solicit any patient to purchase knee implants from it, in case, the patient is interested in procuring such implant from any other third – party sources”.

