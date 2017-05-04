Affordable housing loans see 23% rise: Cibil

Loans meant for affordable housing — home loans of ticket size less than Rs 10 lakh — have shown a robust annual growth rate of 23 per cent over the last five years. Even more encouraging is the fact that this growth has come while keeping the delinquency rate (non-performing assets) firmly in control at levels around one per cent (90+ per cent), says a report from TransUnion CIBIL. Further the average ticket size has been decreasing from Rs 4.8 Lakh in 2009-10 to Rs 4.1 Lakh currently, possibly suggesting the credit industry’s success on the financial inclusion drive. “This augurs well for the national priority of financial inclusion and credit penetration as it implies that more and more consumers from the bottom of the pyramid are gaining access to finance,” it said.

The sanctioned lending amount in the year 2016 for affordable housing is around Rs 30,400 crore given to around 7.5 lakh borrowers. This implies that there may be significant scope of growth in this segment, Cibil said. Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat, Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh are the top five states with the highest number of loan accounts meant for affordable housing in the last five years. Maharashtra holds the top slot with the highest number of accounts at over 6.53 lakh followed by MP at 5.60 lakh accounts.

TransUnion CIBIL chief operating officer Harshala Chandorkar said: “CIBIL Market Insights demonstrate a healthy growth in credit penetration in the affordable housing segment. The golden lining is that there have been low delinquency rates on affordable housing loans over the last 5 years. The essence of these trends indicate a very promising growth potential for lending in this segment.”

