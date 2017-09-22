Affordable housing: Govt extends subsidy to units built on private land

The Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs has decided to extend some benefits of the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (Urban), which were limited to construction on government land, to affordable houses constructed by developers on private land.

PMAY-Housing for All, launched in June 2015, aimed at constructing 2 crore houses for the urban poor by 2022. Since then, only 1.57 lakh houses have been constructed. Housing & urban affairs minister Hardeep Singh Puri, at a meet by real estate body NAREDCO in Mumbai, announced two new models for private investments in low-cost housing on private lands. One, a central assistance of Rs 2.50 lakh per house as interest subsidy on bank loans under the CLSS. Another, a central assistance of Rs 1.50 lakh per house in case the beneficiary does not take bank loan. A ministry official said in 2 years, they have got no proposal from the private sector.

