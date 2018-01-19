AEPC gives export awards to best performing firms

The Apparel Export Promotion Council (AEPC) gave its 2016-17 export awards on December 18, 2017, to best performing companies in total 18 categories.

According to the AEPC, the companies that were given gold, silver and bronze award in the category of “highest global exports (in between Rs 100 crore and Rs 500 crore)” were Indore-based Pratibha Syntex, Bengaluru-based Silver Spark Apparel Limited and Noida-based CTA Apparels, respectively.

Mukesh Kansal, Chairman, CTA Apparels, said: “This award will give immense encouragement to all us in the CTA team to reach greater heights in the times to come.” The 22nd AEPC 2016-17 export awards took place in New Delhi in the presence of Minister of Commerce and Industry Suresh Prabhu and Minister of Textiles and Information and Broadcasting Smriti Irani.

