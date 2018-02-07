Adani asked to prove Carmichael coal mine jobs promises in Australia 

Annastacia Palaszczuk said Adani had failed to deliver the jobs it promised when it was granted final approval at a signing ceremony last year. (Source: Twitter/@AnnastaciaMP) Annastacia Palaszczuk said Adani had failed to deliver the jobs it promised when it was granted final approval at a signing ceremony last year. (Source: Twitter/@AnnastaciaMP)

Adani has failed to meet financial and jobs creation milestones through its 16.5 billion dollars Carmichael coal mine project in Queensland, the Australian state’s premier said and asked the Indian energy giant to fulfil its commitment. Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk’s remarks came as Labor party leader Bill Shorten cast doubt on the controversy-hit project.

Palaszczuk said Adani had failed to deliver the jobs it promised when it was granted final approval at a signing ceremony last year. She called on Adani to prove it has the finance and that the project is progressing. “They were given the green light about eight months ago, is my recollection, and we’ve been very firm in that they need to get on with those jobs,” she said.

“We need to make sure the milestones are met and that is an issue for the company. Other companies meet their milestones and it is up to Adani to show the people of this state that they are meeting their milestones,” she said.

According to media reports, Palaszczuk said the milestones related to job creation that had not been met due to a lack of finance. In a statement today, Adani Australia disclosed that it was currently employing 800 people working across operations and projects in Queensland and had invested over 3.3 billion dollars in Australia.

“Our people are working on planning and early works for the mine and rail, further ramp up depends on the outcome of the current Federal court proceeding and subsequent agreed freeholding of land at our Mine,” the company said.

“We remain committed to the Carmichael Project and look forward to the time when even more people in places like Townsville, Rockhampton, Mackay and Bowen can join the Adani Australia team,” it said.

Earlier this week, the Australian government had said it would not finance a vital rail-link project that supports Carmichael coal mine.

The Carmichael project has been facing opposition from environmentalists and indigenous groups. The Adani Group has for over five years battled the opposition to any expansion of the Abbot Point port, saying it will cut into the Great Barrier Reef World Heritage Area.

The Adani group entered Australia in 2010 with the purchase of the greenfield Carmichael coal mine in the Galilee Basin in central Queensland, and the Abbot Point port near Bowen in the north.

