Adani AgriLogistics scripting new narrative for food security in India

For a country that is the world’s 3rd largest producer of food and employs half of its population in the agricultural sector, India accounts for 20 crore citizens who sleep hungry every night. Notable American author, Wendell Berry, once said: “To be interested in food and not in food production is clearly absurd.” As grim as that may sound, it is a perfectly damning verdict of our current agricultural industry.

With frequent droughts, inadequate farm plots, lack of modernisation, produce wastage, absence of an agricultural supply chain, depleting water resources, and faulty storage, the signs for future food security in India look ominous. Or do they?

The recent successes of the Adani Agri Logistics Ltd. (AALL) and Adani Agri Fresh Ltd. (AAFL) point to a paradigm shift in food production, storage and procurement that can very well become the agricultural framework for the entire nation.

It all begins with infrastructure

How common do you think is the fact that ‘food is a perishable commodity’? Judging by the blithe disregard for proper storage infrastructure in the country, not much, one would say. By using modern food preservation and transportation technology for solving this problem, Adani Agri Logistics Ltd. is getting the basics right.

In 2007, AALL partnered with Food Corporation of India (FCI) to establish the nation’s first integrated bulk handling, storage and logistics system for food grains that incorporates steel silos and a dedicated railway infrastructure. Since then, they have invested nearly Rs. 700 crore in the entire handling of the food grains, right from receiving them at IT-enabled Base Depots in Moga and Kaithal, to cleaning, drying, storage, and transportation to Field Depots in various cities like Chennai, Mumbai and Bangalore.

Where earlier the grains were filled in jute bags stacked and stored in the open, thus susceptible to damage and infestation, now they could be stored in silos occupying 66% less area and having exceptional preservation, aeration and monitoring facilities. A first in India

For safe bulk transportation, AALL has procured seven rakes, each consisting of 50 specially-designed rail wagons that can be loaded and unloaded automatically. A first in India, again.

The making of a socio-economic business model

Over 25000 farmers get benefitted from Adani Agri Logistics Ltd. projects annually due to mechanised handling, transparent system, and high operational efficiency. This is a result of an operating model that is not only technically advanced, but committed to the farmers’ cause.

AALL’s Base Depots, where farmers deliver stocks directly, remove any involvement of middle-men. These mandis are cleared effectively every season, thus eliminating the possibility of a glut, and modern technology allows farmers to get the rightful amount for their produce along with savings on unloading and cleaning.

The robustness of the system means every farmer can be serviced in not 2-3 days, but a single hour – all with transparency in procedures and processes. This was unimaginable until a few years back in India.

It’s all about the farmers

It is hard to argue the fact that for a community that contributes to 15% of India’s GDP, farmers have traditionally remained unheard and unaided. Until now.

Take the example of Adani Agri Fresh Ltd. (AAFL) and their hand in transforming India’s apple supply chain sector. With a Pro-Farmer model in place, the organisation is enabling the community with a phase of empowerment that has eluded them for decades.

15000 farmers associated with AAFL no longer have to worry about manually sorting, packing or loading their produce, the unethical involvement of middlemen, faraway mandis or the wastage of their apples. AAFL’s facilities allow them to simply send their produce in Farm-Pik containers, and get paid instantly according to quality, size and weight.

This has not only increased the apple production over the years, but also strengthened the distribution network, reduced wastage, eliminated damaging obstacles and enabled farmers to flourish unlike ever before.

The only challenge now remaining is to scaling up this successful model for the entire nation.

Collaborating for India’s food security

Adani Agri Logistics Ltd.’s comprehensive supply chain management solutions for FCI sees them actively scripting a new narrative for India’s food security. After all, this is the need of the hour for our agricultural industry that still holds on to redundant production technologies and a crippling storage and transport ecosystem.

In a day and age where 21 million tonnes of wheat are wasted annually, the state-of-the-art silos are a welcome respite, offering savings on gunny bags, wooden crates and tarpaulin covers for the government.

The economical linkages to rail head, and an economical end-to-end supply chain ensures that 930,000 MT food grain AALL procures from farmers all over India reaches the public distribution system in the end.

A humble gesture of gratitude to our farmers who help feed 1.3 bn Indians and work towards India's #foodsecurity. Celebrating #KisanDiwas pic.twitter.com/blxJZGVmmi — Gautam Adani (@gautam_adani) December 23, 2017

For a country that celebrated Kisan Diwas on 23rd December, India is still to realise the true potential of the Kisan. It is very well known that India produces enough food to feed the entire country sufficiently. With Adani Group showing how we can revitalise our agricultural sector, it is not long before this statistic is truly realised.

For all the latest Business News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd