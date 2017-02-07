Aadhaar-based subscriber verification for new connection

The government on Monday informed the Supreme Court that an Aadhaar-based mobile phone subscribers’ verification mechanism has been put in place for all new mobile connections to weed out fake users and ensure correct identity.

Attorney General Mukul Rohatgi also informed a bench led by Chief Justice of India J S Khehar that a similar system would be designed. Preferably within a year, to verify identities of existing mobile phone users.

The bench, also Justice N V Ramana, took on record the statements of the AG that all new mobile connections would be pre provided through Aadhaar-based e-KYC (Know Your Customer) and disposed of a PIL filed by NGO Lokniti Foundation.

“It is submitted that an effective system will be put in place and the process of scrutiny will be completed in one year… We are satisfied that the prayers made in the writ petition have been substantially dealt with,” said the bench, and hoped that hoped that the process would be completed within one year.

The PIL had sought a direction to the Centre to put in place a proper mechanism to check the authenticity of information provided by mobile users, especially in the wake of mobile phones being used in terror and fraudulent activities.