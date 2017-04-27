18th interaction through PRAGATI: PM Modi calls for ‘strictest possible action’ against corrupt railway officials

The PM called for speeding up of work related to redevelopment of railway stations, and greater creativity in the generation of non-fare revenue. The PM called for speeding up of work related to redevelopment of railway stations, and greater creativity in the generation of non-fare revenue.

Reviewing performance of key infrastructure sectors , Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday called for “strictest possible action” against corrupt practices of officials in railways.

Modi, who chaired his eighteenth interaction through PRAGATI, reviewed the progress towards handling and resolution of grievances related to Railways.

Noting that a large number of complaints were related to corrupt practices of officials, he called for “strictest possible action against railway officials found guilty of corruption”.

He also directed the department to work towards a unified single telephone number for all grievances and queries, including helpline in the case of an accident. The PM called for speeding up of work related to redevelopment of railway stations, and greater creativity in the generation of non-fare revenue.

Pitching for “transformative change”, the PM called secretaries of the GoI, and chief secretaries of states, to come up with concrete plans and objectives, to be achieved by the 75th anniversary of independence in 2022.

The PM reviewed the progress of vital infrastructure projects in the railway, road and power sectors, spread over several states. On Mission Indradhanush for universal immunisation of children, the PM asked for targeted attention in strict time-frames for the 100 worst performing districts. The review meeting was attended by top officials from PMO, NITI Aayog and all infrastructure ministries of the Centre.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now