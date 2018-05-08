15th Finance Commission ToR: Four states, two UTs seek changes in terms of reference

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu hosted the Conclave of Finance Ministers to deliberate on the impact of the terms of reference (ToR) of the 15th Finance Commission on fiscal federalism. (Express photo/Nirmal Harindran) Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu hosted the Conclave of Finance Ministers to deliberate on the impact of the terms of reference (ToR) of the 15th Finance Commission on fiscal federalism. (Express photo/Nirmal Harindran)

Finance ministers of six states/Union territories — Andhra Pradesh (AP), Puducherry, Delhi, West Bengal, Punjab and Kerala — on Monday opposed the use of the Census 2011 data by the Centre while arriving at the formula for devolution of the divisible tax pool, at a meeting at Amaravati in AP.

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu hosted the Conclave of Finance Ministers to deliberate on the impact of the terms of reference (ToR) of the 15th Finance Commission on fiscal federalism. The conclave held at the Secretariat on Monday was a follow-up to a one-day workshop held in Trivandrum on April 10, in which contentious terms of the Commission were discussed.

AP Finance Minister Yanamala Ramakrishnudu presented his analysis of the terms of reference of the 15th Finance Commission. “The 14th Finance Commission, introduced the idea of using the population data from Census 2011 for the first time in a small way by giving it a weightage of per cent while arriving at the formula for devolution of the divisible tax pool. This adversely affected fund flow to states which have implemented the family planning programme in earnest…” he said.

Puducherry Chief Minister V Narayanaswamy said ToR should contain a paragraph to include provisions for Union territories also. “The present ToR indicates a move towards central discretion in the release of funds to states. What the states want is the opposite. We want a financial regime in which there is a decisive move away from discretionary to assured devolutions”, he said. “When coming to allocation of funds the Government of India is arguing that Delhi and Pondicherry are Union territories and not states and at the same time imposing heavy taxes. He said Government of India is not compensating the expenditure incurred by the state on welfare programmes. GST turned as a burden to union territories,’’ he said.

Manish Sisodia, Deputy Chief Minister and Finance Minister of Delhi, said that the 15th Finance Commission will only lead to a centralised path to development. Sisodia accused GoI of violating spirit of Constitution. He stressed the need for brining pressure on Centre to protect the interests of states.

Kerala Finance Minister T M Thomas Isaac said the Centre is trying to impose conditions on state governments. He said GST has become a burden to states. He said the Centre should not take 2011 population for devolution of funds and questioned how can the GOI compensate the states.

Amit Mitra, Finance Minister of West Bengal said that resistance to this Finance Commission is vital, as the ToR are in violation of fundamental constitutional values. “States are facing massive revenue deficits,” he said. “I also want to highlight the non-payment of fund release by the Centre. West Bengal has not received Rs 9,958 crore. We are forced to borrow from the market to keep our basic government initiatives running. We need to resist this forced ceiling placed on states’ ability to borrow.”

“These terms of reference are a part of undermining the federal structure. And to my knowledge, other chief ministers too have written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi regarding their concerns about the 15th Finance Commission,” said Mitra.

Finance Minister of Punjab, Manpreet Singh Badal spoke about the impact of GST-related changes, and explained that Punjab is a consequence of many industries migrating away during the partition. “We need to take care of power subsidies, food security and facilities that we assure our people. The ToR acts as an impediment, and is violative of at least Articles 270 and 285.”

Addressing the FMs, Chandrababu Naidu said “I hope that the common Memorandum that we will work on today acts as a starting point for fresh thinking in regard to devolution in recognition of the growing reality of states being more than equal partners in development of the country.”

“The terms of reference of the 15th Finance Commission almost penalises states for being progressive and well-performing. States that are good at population control will be in debt.”

For all the latest Business News, download Indian Express App